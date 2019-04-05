There are further calls to prioritise North Inishowen with adequate ambulance cover following yesterday’s news that a day time base is to be established in Buncrana.

Stark figures revealed earlier this year showed that between 2016 and 2018, 54% of those who had to wait for over an hour for an ambulance were located north of the peninsula.

Cllr Martin McDermott says the second base it’s a major step forward for Inishowen, but it must be used in a manner which serves the entire peninsula.

He says north Inishowen simply cannot be compromised in an emergency situation: