Fish quotas should be increased immediately – Cope

The International Council for Exploration of the Sea has confirmed that its advice on fish stocks has been inaccurate over recent years.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says as a result of these inaccuracies, quota cuts imposed on the Irish fleet in recent years were unjustified, costing the marine sector millions of euro.

Deputy Gallagher says it’s now clear that when ICES was advising a 68% quota cut last year, the figures produced by the fishermen themselves were in fact accurate.

He says Minister Michael Creed and the EU commission must now respond…………..