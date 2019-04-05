Education Minister officially launches Active School Week 2019

Education Minister Joe McHugh has officially launched Active School Week 2019 in Letterkenny Educate Together National School today.

Active School Week is a Department of Education and Skills’ initiative, supported by Healthy Ireland and co-ordinated from Mayo Education Centre.

The week is part of the Active School Flag programme, which aims to get more schools, more active, more often.

The particular focus of the 2019 Active School Week is the ‘Mile a Day Challenge’.

This challenge encourages every class to commit to an activity that allows them to complete a mile every day during their Active School Week.

Donegal has the highest percentage of schools with Active School Flags of any county nationally.

All schools are encouraged to build an Active School Week into their annual school calendars.

The Active School Week 2019 ‘Mile a Day’ Challenge helps schools to link with other national initiatives, such as ‘The Daily Mile’ programme and the ‘Swim for a Mile’ challenge.