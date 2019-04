A Donegal Deputy has blasted the Government over what he says is the ongoing failure to tackle the hospital overcrowding crisis.

Deputy Pearse Doherty was speaking in the Dail this week as the number of patients on trolleys hit record highs with 81 people waiting on a bed at University Hospital Limerick on Wednesday.

He told the Tanaiste that this is now a scandalous situation.

Deputy Doherty pressed Simon Coveney for a commitment that action would be taken: