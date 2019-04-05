Derry boss describes tackle on Ciaran Coll as horrendous – player taken to hospital

Derry City boss Declan Devine has described the tackle on his team captain Ciaran Coll as being horrendous.

The defender was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg after a rash challenge from Harps Colm Deasy during Friday night’s Premier Division derby that City won 3-2. Deasy was sent off.

Devine also expressed disappointment with the response from some Finn Harps fans as Coll – who signed for the Candystripes in the close season after ten years with the Donegal club – was stretchered off the pitch.