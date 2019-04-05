Anthony Gorman says Harps can match Derry and get a result

For the first time in this season’s Premier Division Finn Harps host neighbours and rivals Derry City in the north west derby at Finn Park tonight.

Harps who sit bottom of the table, will go into the game seeking a first league win but will be boosted by last Monday’s victory over Sligo in the EA Sports cup.

Mark Coyle is suspended, Raffaele Cretaro and Niall McGinley have joined Harry Ascroft, Mark Timlin and Gareth Harkin on the injury list while John Kavanagh is doubtful with hamstring problem.

Derry Manager Declan Devine has no fresh injury concerns, Patrick McClean trained all week and Peter Cherrie is also ready to return.

Former Finn Harps Player and Manager Anthony Gorman feels Harps can match Derry and get a result…