Derry City won the north-west derby at Finn Park with a 3-2 win over Finn Harps.

This result puts City joint third.

Harps remain bottom after a game full of incident that saw Harps finish with ten men.

Chris Ashmore has the full time report

Meanwhile, former Harps captain and Highland Radio match analyst Declan Boyle discussed the main issues after the final whistle with match commentator Diarmaid Doherty.