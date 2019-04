Concern’s been expressed that Sligo Airport’s ability to act as a base for Rescue 118 may be compromised because of a lack of funding.

The helicopter covers the West and North West coastline, as well as providing medivac and other services across the wider region.

However, Shane Ellis, a Leitrim based Fianna Fail representative says the airport is now struggling to meet the costs required for a 24-hour tower, which is critical to operations of Rescue 118.

Mr Ellis says this must be addressed…………