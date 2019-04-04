Six new ambulance personnel to be based in Inishowen

It’s been confirmed this morning that half of the 12 additional ambulance personnel being deployed to the North West this year are to be based in Inishowen.

Earlier this wee in the Dail, Minister Finian McGrath confirmed that extra resources have been approved in response to a motion from Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal Deputy Eamon Scanlon calling for an increased emergency ambulance service in the region.

Now, Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue says he’s been told that six of the promised new personnel will be deployed in Inishowen, which equates to another full time crew available for the peninsula…….