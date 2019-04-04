Security alert in Derry

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Fern Park area of Derry following the discovery of a suspicious object this afternoon.

A number of homes have been evacuated and a number of roads in the area have been closed..

Cllr Brian Tierney says once again people in the Galliagh area are facing significant disruption as police deal with a suspicious device in the Fern Park area. Up to 30 nearby homes are being evacuated and Army Technical Officers have been tasked.

Shantallow Community Centre is now open as a rest centre for those with nowhere else to go.

Cllr Tierney has hit out at those responsible……..