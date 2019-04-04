Minister confirms McBrearty FG application

Minister Joe McHugh has confirmed that Cllr Frank McBrearty has in fact applied to join Fine Gael and that that his application is now being considered.

Cllr Martin Harley previously stated on Highland Radio that he would consider his position within the party if Cllr McBrearty were added to the party ticket.

Cllr Harley expressed upset that neither he nor grass root members locally had been consulted on the issue.

Commenting on the story today, Minister McHugh praised both Councillors for their work in the Stranorlar Municipal District and stated that would have no problem with Cllr McBrearty being added to the party ticket for the area: