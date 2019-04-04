Gardai involved in chase as two men are arrested in Derry

A cross border chase has led to two men being apprehended in Derry who are believed to have been involved in two hit and runs in the city yesterday.

A report was received by Police in Derry yesterday that a Volkswagen Golf was involved in a hit and run road traffic collision on the Temple Road, Strathfoyle.

Further calls were received about the manner in which the vehicle was being driven.

The car was identified on the Limavady Road and Police followed it over The Foyle Bridge.

A vehicle check point was set up which the driver ignored and continued at speed along the Madams Bank Road.

The car was pursued by Police but the driver failed to stop before continuing to take the wrong side of the roundabout on Racecourse Road.

An Garda Síochána were contacted by the PSNI as the vehicle traveled towards Donegal.

Gardai located the car and gave chase back across the border.

Police recommenced their searches and received a further report of a hit and run on the Groarty Road and a near miss with a pedestrian.

The occupants of the vehicle made off on foot after abandoning the car but were located close by.

The two men were arrested for a number of offences and are currently in custody.

Police say they are particularly keen to speak with the driver of the car that was struck on Groarty Road and the pedestrian that avoided the suspects vehicle.