GAA Programme – Pat’s All Star Weekend

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Ardara official John McConnell joins Tom Comack to outline details of a big weekend of football in memory of the late Pat Shovelin.

Pat was the 2012 Donegal All-Ireland winning team goalkeeping coach and passed away in 2017 after a battle with cancer.

The highlight of the Pat’s All Star Weekend is the 2012 All-Ireland winning team playing an All-Star selection.

Conor Mortimer- Mayo, Aaron Kernan – Armagh, Benny Coulter – Down, Adrian Sweeney – Donegal, Enda Muldooon – Derry and Sean Cavanagh – Tyrone are just a selection of the top stars that will feature in Pat’s All-Star team. The team will be managed by Monaghan manager and former Fermanagh player Malachy O’Rourke.

Michael McMullan, Sports Editor of the Derry Post will also join Tom to reflect on Derry’s Division Four Allianz League final win over Leitrim last Saturday at Croke Park.