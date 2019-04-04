Form means nothing in NW Derby – Barry McNamee

Ramelton man Barry McNamee is not taking Finn Harps for granted in Friday’s north west derby at Finn Park.

Nine points separate the sides in the Premier Division standings with Derry in fourth and Harps bottom of the table.

Having returned to the Brandywell after a year with Cork City, MaNamee has been settling into life once again with the Candystrips could line up against his brother Tony on Friday.

He says the form book means nothing on derby night…

