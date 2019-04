Eddie Seydak has stepped down as manager of the Derry City Reserves Ulster Senior League team.

Derry acknowledge the services of Seydak who has been involved with the Candystripes for more than a decade.

He is the second coach to leave the Brandywell in a week following John Quigg’ss decision to move on from the underage set up.

Seydak’s final game in charge was the 4-1 defeat to Bonagee United on Wednesday.