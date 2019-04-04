Another difficult game for us – Ollie Horgan

After picking up their first win of the season in the EA Sports Cup at the start of the week, Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan has highlighted that the Derry City clash on Friday will be a totally different test.

While the victory was welcomed Horgan knows they will be up against it taking on a side who sit fourth in the table.

However he does agree the Sligo win will give his side belief.

Mark Coyle is suspended after being sent off last Friday in Waterford. Raffaele Cretaro and Niall McGinley have joined Harry Ascroft, Mark Timlin and Gareth Harkin on the injury list while John Kavanagh who missed the Sligo cup game due to a hamstring problem is doubtful.

The Harps boss told Ryan Ferry Derry will be another tough game for Harps…

Join the Highland team of Diarmaid Doherty and former Harps Captain Declan Boyle for full LIVE match commentary from the Finn Harps v Derry City north-west derby this Friday night at Finn Park. Coverage starts at 7.40pm