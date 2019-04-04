AED Defibrillator installed at Mountain Top Letterkenny

A new defibrillator for Letterkenny was launched on Thursday as businesses in the Mountain Top came together to provide the potentially lifesaving device for the area.

The cardiac equipment which is placed just inside the entrance of the 24 hour Kelly’s Centra store is available to the community and those working in the Mountain Top area, the emergency services and commuters heading in and out of the town.

The new defibrillator purchase and installation was funded by Shining Stars Créche, Highland Motors, Letterkenny Precision Tooling, BM Blinds, Letterkenny Tool Hire, Fit Hub, Deemac Kitchens, Highland Radio, Kelly’s Centra, Pinehill Business Park, Carpet Interiors, Gloria Season’s, Orbit Security and Modern Motors.

Mairtin Kelly of Kelly’s Centra, thanked those involved for the contribution “It’s fantastic that the business community here have backed this project. It was easy for them to get behind it as the defib unit could save a life. It’s accessible at the front of the store so that anyone in the area can use it, if needed. Hopefully we don’t see that day but it’s here should it come. A special word of thanks to Tracy Rodgers who works in Kelly’s Diner, she done a great job in leading out the project“.

Gavin Boal of Pinehill Business Park added, “It’s a great addition to have at the Mountain Top. The businesses hope the device will not have to be put in use but if so, we have peace of mind that it is available at a location close to everyone if required and could save a life”.