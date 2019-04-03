Senior Courts Service official to assess situation in Carndonagh

The Western Regional Manager of The Courts Service Brendan Mc Donald is in Donegal for two days, with a visit to Carndonagh promised as part of his visit.

Mr Mc Donald will be assessing the situation at Carndonagh Courthouse, which is closed pending necessary repairs, as well as the suitability of Colgan Hall as a potential interim venue.

He’s promised to meet with Cllr Albert Doherty after his visit.

Cllr Doherty says the priority must be returning court services to Carndonagh as quickly as possible…….