Minister hopeful for more development at LUH

Minister Joe Mc Hugh says there is potential for more development at Letterkenny University Hospital, and he’s hopeful there will be further improvements announced in the near future.

He was speaking after confirmation yesterday afternoon that the appointment of a permanent second breast surgeon has been confirmed, and the recruitment process has already begun.

Minister Mc Hugh added that this, along with the recruitment of nurses to run the short stay ward at the hospital is significant progress. However, he acknowledges the wait for the announcement was frustrating: