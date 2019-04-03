Kevin Cassidy among Player of the Year nominees

Kevin Cassidy has been named among the nominees for the Club Footballer of the Year award.

The Gaoth Dobhaor full forward was an inspirational presence for the Donegal champions as they went on the march to a first ever Ulster senior title and an epic semi-final joust with eventual winners and back to back champions Corofin.

Cassidy is joined on the shortlist by Corofin duo Gary Sice and Kieran Molloy.

The winner of the Footballer of the Year Award will be announced on Saturday night at Croke Park.

Along with Cassidy, Odhrán Mac Niallais and Odhrán McFadden-Ferry are also representing Gaoth Dobhair on the Team of the Year.

The team was chosen by a panel of national and regional media who considered outstanding performances over the provincial and All-Ireland series.

AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards – Football 2019

1. Bernard Power (Corofin)

2. Liam Silke (Corofin)

3. Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta)

4. Odhrán McFadden-Ferry (Gaoth Dobhair)

5. Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

6. Gavin White (Dr. Crokes)

7. Donal McElligott (Mullinalaghta)

8. Daithí Burke (Corofin)

9. Odhrán MacNiallais (Gaoth Dobhair)

10. Gary Sice (Corofin)

11. Kieran O’Leary (Dr Crokes)

12. Jason Leonard (Corofin)

13. Tony Brosnan (dr Crokes)

14. Kevin Cassidy (Gaoth Dobhair)

15. Martin Farragher (Corofin)

