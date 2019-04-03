Harley confirms he may leave FG over Mc Brearty speculation

As speculation persists in the Stranorlar Municipal that Cllr Frank Mc Brearty may join Fine Gael and contest May’s local election for the party, sitting Councillor Martin Harley confirmed to Highland Radio today that he has not ruled out leaving the party and running as an independent.

On the Nine til Noon show a short time ago, Cllr Harley confirmed he is aware there have been discussions between senior party officials and Cllr Mc Brearty, but neither he nor his running mate Garvan Connolly have been informed of what’s happening.

He says in the event of the speculation being confirmed, he will meet with local branch and ask what they want to do, and stepping down from the party is one of the options.

He told Greg Hughes that he only became aware of the speculation at the weekend…….