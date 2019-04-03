Government again fails to clarify position on community hospitals

The Government has once again failed to clarify its position in relation to funding the refurbishment and extension of Donegal’s three community hospitals.

In a cross-party representation in the Dail yesterday, Donegal Deputies Pat the Cope Gallagher, Pearse Doherty and Charlie McConalogue pressed Minister Finian McGrath for a commitment that work at the hospitals would commence as soon as possible.

The Minister however, said that once the HSE has finalised its Capital Plan for 2019 the projects allowed to progress this year will be determined.

Deputies Gallagher and Doherty told Minister McGrath that the communities of Stranorlar, Ramelton and Lifford have waited long enough:

Meanwhile, Minister McGrath also reiterated the Government’s stance that the potential of developing a new facility for Lifford Community Hospital on a greenfield site will not be reviewed until after 2021.

To which Deputy McConalogue told the Minister that an urgent review of that decision is needed: