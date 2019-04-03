First listed victory for Oisin Orr in double at Leopardstown



Donegal Jockey Oisin Orr has taken another big step in his Horse Racing career with a fantastic 36/1 double for trainer Dermot Weld at Leopardstown.

The Rathmullan man, a former champion apprentice, won his first listed race riding 3/1 shot Imaging to victory in the 5pm feature Heritage Stakes.

Just 30 minutes later he returned another win in the Fillies Maiden on board Titanium Sky at 8/1.