Earlier Kick Off for Harps v Derry

The Finn Harps Match Night arrangements have been confirmed for the League of Ireland Premier Division North West derby against Derry City in Ballybofey. Kick-off at Finn Park is at the earlier than normal time of 7.45pm and supporters are asked to arrive early to avoid congestion.

While tickets will be available on the night, supporters are strongly advised to buy tickets in advance from the below outlets to avoid queuing:

Michael Murphy Sports Letterkenny,

The Hatter, Main Street Ballybofey,

McKelvey’s Bar Ballybofey,

Barretts, Ballybofey,

McCauley’s Restaurant, Lifford,

Mac’s Newsagents, Buncrana,

The Coach House, Donegal Town,

Kernans, Newtoncunningham.

Melly’s Cafe, Killybegs

Tickets will be on sale on match night from Gal Mc’s Pub on Navenny Street and also at Chestnut Road (Aldi side) but it is advised to buy your tickets as soon as possible

Prices are as follows:

Adult €12

Concession €10

Secondary €5

Primary €5 (FREE if accompanied).

Supporters wishing to access limited seating area will need to purchase a regular ticket and then pay additional €3 inside the ground. We would advise supporters looking to watch the match from the seated area to arrive early as limited number will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Supporters are requested to arrive early to avoid congestion near kick off time and those approaching from the south should allow extra time due to the roadworks.

We appreciate your co-operation and patience with stop and search stewards at each gate. Both home and away fans are liable to be searched and supporters are reminded that alcohol is not permitted in the ground.

Traffic Arrangements around Finn Park

Those attending the game are asked to use car-parks situated close to the ground:

Town car park at McElhinney’s

Navenny car park

Supervalu car park

Gardai will be in place to ensure the smooth operation of traffic arrangements around Finn Park. Road Closures will come into effect at 18:00pm and will remain until 20.30pm. They will be closed again at 21.30pm until 22.30pm.

Away Fans

We look forward to welcoming Derry City supporters to Finn Park. Away fans are requested to enter the ground via Chestnut Road (Aldi side). We appreciate your co-operation and patience with stop and search stewards at gate. Away fans will have the river end of the gantry side of the ground while stand, town end terrace and town end of gantry side are reserved for home supporters. Coaches and cars for away supporters are asked to park in McElhinney’s.