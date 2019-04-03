€300,000 secured so far this year for Donegal’s built heritage

€300,000 in funding has been secured this year to date for Donegal’s built heritage.

The allocation will support the owners and custodians of historic and protected structures in the county to carry out small-scale, labour-intensive projects to repair and conserve the historic built environment.

It follows a previous announcement of €200,000 for the Church Lane area of Letterkenny as part of a heritage-led regeneration initiative.

The announcement last week by Minister Josepha Madigan of €92,000 will go towards a further 13 heritage projects across the county.

Funding has been allocated by the Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme for conservation works to the following Protected Structures or structures within an Architectural Conservation Area: Dunmore House, Carrigans (€3,000), Termon House, Maghery (€5,000), St. Ernan’s, Donegal Town (€4,000), a house in The Diamnond, Raphoe (€7,000), Stranorlar Church of Ireland (€4,000), Napoleonic Gun Battery, Rathmullan (€6,500), Dunree Lighthouse (€5,000), Mannie’s Bar, Convoy (€9,500), The Old Fort Inn, Greencastle (€7,500), Lifford Old Courthouse (€5,500) and Leitir Corn Mill, Cill Chartha (€3,000). Funding has also been allocated by the Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht under the Historic Structures Fund for essential repairs and conservation works to two historic structures in County Donegal: St. Mura’s Graveyard, Fahan (€15,000) and Buncrana Castle (€17,000).