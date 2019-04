Two Donegal players have been called up to the Ireland Amateur squad for a trail game on Saturday week 13th April.

Cockhill Celtic’s Peter Doherty and Buncrana Hearts Kevin McDaid have been invited to join up with Gerry Davis’ side.

The trail match is being used to finalise a squad for the Jersey Tournament in May.

Doherty was part of the Ireland Amateur side that was involved in the UEFA Regions Cup last year.