There are calls on Donegal County Council to provide more dog fouling bins in and around Letterkenny as a matter of urgency.

The issue is said to be escalating once again with numerous mothers complaining that their children’s pram has fallen victim to dog faeces on footpaths in the town.

While acknowledging that the majority of dog owners are responsible, Cllr Gerry McMonagle says there are a number who are not.

He believes that more bins would encourage more compliance: