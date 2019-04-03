Declan Devine please with how Derry managed Longford win

Holders Derry City have eased into the quarter finals of the EA Sports Cup with a 3-nil win at home to Longford.

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe headed in his first goal for the Candystrips as Eoghan Stokes doubled the lead before Gerardo Bruna bagged the third.

Derry now join Finn Harps and six other clubs in the hat for the quarter final draw on Monday .

In between times there is the small matter of a deryb at Finn Park on Friday.

Speaking with Martin Holmes, Derry boss Declan Devine was pleased with how his side managed the game with Longford on Tuesday…