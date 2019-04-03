Coláiste Ailigh win Minor Girl’s National Cup title

Coláiste Ailigh were crowned FAI Schools Minor B Girls U15 National Cup winners this afternoon.

The Letterkenny college beat Ramsgrange Community School from New Ross, Wexford 2-1 in the final played in Drogheda.

The Ailigh girls had to come from behind ten minutes into the game to take the title.

Aoibhinn O’Connell leveled the match at 1-1 in the first half while Erin Doherty fired in the winner.

The side is managed by teacher and Finn Harps player Keith Cowan.

It’s been a good year so far for Coláiste Ailigh on the sporting front, they were also All Ireland U16 basketball winners in January and the girls gaelic footballers won the u20 Ulster title.