There are calls for Inishowen to be a top priority as part of the county’s bid for a slice of tourism funding.

Through the Failte Ireland scheme announced this week, every local authority in the country will be able to bid for funding of between €250,000 and €500,000 to develop up to two towns in their area which have the potential to become a ‘destination town’ for tourists.

Cllr Martin McDermott says it’s imperative that towns on the peninsula feature high on Donegal’s application: