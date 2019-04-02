Tidy Town Committees honoured at event in the County House

Five Tidy Town Committees were honoured at a special event in the County House in Lifford on Monday afternoon when they were awarded the Clean & Green Awards from Donegal County Council.

These awards are aimed at recognising groups that have achieved high scores in the following three categories of the National Tidy Towns competition: Tidiness & Litter Control; Approach Roads, Streets and Lanes and; Sustainability – doing more with less.

The following groups received an award of €500 as they came out tops in these categories in the national competition for their own municipal district – Doochary, Donegal Town, Carraig Airt, Castlefinn and Malin and Donegal Town also received the overall county award worth €1,000.

Speaking at the presentation of these awards Cathaoirleach Cllr. Seamus O’Domhnaill congratulated the groups on the great work that they do in their own towns and villages.