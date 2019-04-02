Sinn Fein to put forward motion in Dail on autism strategy

People with autism live an average of 18 years less than those who aren’t on the autistic spectrum.

Today is World Autism Day and a motion’s being brought before the Dail aiming to implement an Autism Empowerment Strategy.

The Sinn Fein proposal’s being supported by advocacy group As I Am.

Cllr Jack Murray says there are many local groups who support people with autism but struggle in terms of Government funding.

He believes that if the proposal was taken seriously then major issues would be addressed: