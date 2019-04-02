Second Permanent Breast Surgeon post confirmed for LUH

A second breast cancer surgeon is to be appointed to Letterkenny University Hospital on a permanent basis.

The National Cancer Control Programme this afternoon confirmed the appointment in order to meet the need of patients in Donegal and neighbouring counties, and says the recruitment process is underway.

In a statement, Minister Joe Mc Hugh says the new post offers patients and their families more assurances about the care available at the hospital, and praises the work of campaigners including Betty Holmes of Donegal Action for Cancer Care and Noelle Duddy of Cooperatring for Cancer Care North West.

Betty Holmes says it’s been a long battle to secure today’s announcement……..