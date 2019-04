Residents are being urged to take part in the Big Inishowen Spring Clean Up which takes place this weekend.

The event gets underway this Saturday and will run throughout the course of the morning.

Equipment will be available for picking up litter on the day while Donegal County Council will also have crews available to help with the collection process.

Local Cllr Paul Canning says it’s an important initiative but one that will work best with a good turn out: