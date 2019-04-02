Researchers make appeal for knowledge on Derry mother & baby home

Researchers examining the history of mother and baby homes and Magdalene Laundries in the North have made a final appeal for anyone who may have knowledge relating to the Good Shepherd Convent in Derry.

The project was commissioned by the Department of health in response to calls from campaign groups for an investigation into serious allegations of the mistreatment of unmarried mothers at a number of institutions across the North in the past.

The Good Shepherd Sisters set up the Convent in Derry in 1919.

Dr Leanne McCormick, Senior Lecturer in Social History is urging mothers or anyone who attended the laundries in any capacity to come forward: