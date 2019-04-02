Paul Hegarty says more opportunities will come for Harps young guns

Finn Harps are through to the quarter finals of the EA Sports Cup.

The match winning goal, from Stephen Doherty on his debut, in the 2-1 win over Sligo Rovers at Finn Park came at the start of extra-time.

Both goals in normal time came minutes from the end.Mark Coyle put Harps 1-0 in the 85th while Sligo equalised through Dante Leverock two minutes later.

The win in Ballybofey was Harps first of the season.

Paul Hegarty was glad to see the players drafted in for the cup tie do well including debutantes Michael Gallagher and goal scorer Stephen Doherty.

The Harps assistant manager has been speaking with Highland’s Diarmaid Doherty…