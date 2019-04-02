Nora Stapleton appointed to Sport Ireland Women in Sport Lead

Former Ireland rugby international Nora Stapleton has been appointed the new ‘Women In Sport Lead’ at Sport Ireland.

The Donegal-native will be tasked with developing and promoting women and girl’s involvement in sport.

Stapleton will leave her current role as I-R-F-U Women’s and Girls Rugby Development Manager to take up the position later this month.

She is a holder of two Six Nation winners medals and won a Grand Slam title in 2013.

Nora retired for International Rugby at the end of 2017 Ladies World Cup with over 50 caps to her name.

Sport Ireland recently launched its new Policy on Women in Sport. One of the key actions of the policy is the appointment of a Women in Sport Lead to act authoritatively and strategically to develop and promote women and girl’s involvement in sport.

Lynne Cantwell, Chairperson of the Women in Sport Steering Committee commented: “The rationale behind the recently published Sport Ireland Policy on Women in Sport is to provide a blueprint for the organisation’s future work in the area of women in sport. I welcome Nora and wish her the best in her new role and look forward to the implementation process of this ambitious policy”.

Commenting on the appointment, Nora Stapleton said: “While sorry to be leaving Irish Rugby after 6 years and the many great people I’ve had the privilege of working with and for, I’m excited by the new opportunity and challenges that lie ahead. I look forward to working with Sport Ireland, the National Governing Bodies and Local Sports Partnerships to continue to build on the significant work that has already been undertaken in this area within the sport sector to date, recognising the opportunity to make a significant impact on the lives of women through their involvement in sport”.