Extra tickets are set to go on sale for the Open at Royal Portrush.

The capacity has been increased for all four days of the major – with the daily limit rising from 40-thousand to almost 44-thousand.

The extra tickets for the 148th Open will go on sale on 15 April.

The first run of tickets sold out in record time.

The Open takes place between the 18th and 21st of July and it’ll be the first time it has been played at the Northern Irish course since 1951.