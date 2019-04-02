Megaphone diplomacy does not work in Europe – Harkin

Outgoing Midlands North West MEP Marian Harkin says Brexit is the product of an internal row in the British Conservative Party, in which an elite group of people are acting without any regard for the impact their actions are having on other people.

Speaking after announcing her intention not to seek re-election, Ms Harkin said in her experience from her days as Chairperson of the Council of the West, right through to the present, progress in Europe is based on understanding and compromise.

She told Highland Radio News that in a European context, megaphone diplomacy does not work………