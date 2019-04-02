Local business ransacked in spate of burglaries across Donegal

Investigations are continuing into a spate of break-ins in Donegal over the past week.

Two properties in Backrock Drive in Ballybofey were targeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning last.

While efforts to gain entry to one house failed, thieves made off with a handbag, a sum of money and items with sentimental from the other property just a few doors down.

Intruders caused considerable damage to the back patio doors on both premises.

Garda Grainne Doherty is appealing to taxi drivers in the area or anyone who may have witnessed anything to come forward.

A number of business premises in Lifford were also targeted in the past week.

A large sum of money was stolen from the Peking House, on Bridge Street at some stage on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning last after thieves entered the premises via a back window.

On the same date, the front door of a restaurant on the same street was smashed however no entry was gained.

Garda Doherty says it’s possible that the incidents are linked: