Letterkenny MD signs Friendship Charter with West Dunbartonshire Council

A new Friendship Charter has been signed between Letterkenny Municipal District and West Dunbartonshire Council in Scotland.

The signing took place at a special event in Clydebank at the weekend, attended by Mayor Ian Mc Garvey and Donegal County Council Director of Service, Liam Ward.

In the charter, which wasm signed at the weekend, both Councils undertake to encourage educational, sporting, tourism, economic and individual links between the citizens of the two areas.

Municipal District Mayor Ian Mc Garvey says there are already close ties between Letterkenny and West Dunbartonshire, the council which oversees many of Glasgow’s commuter towns and villages.

Speaking at the signing, Cllr. McGarvey said the link between the two regions is of important historical and social significance to both our communities. For generations, he added, Donegal people travelled to Scotland for work, with many setting up home and raising their families there, while all the time retaining a strong link and affinity with Donegal.

He said the signing of the friendship charter recognises and acknowledges those historical ties, while at the same looking to future opportunities that will strengthen our educational, sporting, tourism and economic links.

Photo 1

Official signing the Friendship Charter between West Dunbartonshire Council and Letterkenny Municipal District in Clydebank Scotland on Saturday 30 March 2019 are Bailie Denis Agnew, Mayor Ian McGarvey and Provost William Hendrie.

Photo 2

Pictured at the signing of the Friendship Charter between Letterkenny Municipal District and West Dunbartonshire Council in Scotland on Saturday 30 March are seated Bailie Denis Agnew, Provost William Hendrie, Mayor Ian McGarvey and Deputy Provost Karen Conaghan. Also included Mr. Martin Doherty-Hughes MP for the West Dunbartonshire Area, Mr. Gil Paterson Member of the Scottish Parliament, Mr. Mark Hanniffy Consul General of Ireland to Scotland, George Hawthorne Senior Official with West Dunbartonshire Council and Liam Ward Director of Services with Donegal County Council.