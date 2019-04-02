Declan Devine seeks momentum in a big week for Derry

The EA Sports Cup continues tonight with holders Derry City welcoming Longford Town to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

With a busy schedule ahead over the next few weeks, changes are expected in the Derry camp.

Jamie McDonagh is available again after a four game ban while Patrick McClean could feature.

The game is sandwiched between two derby games, last week Derry beat Sligo Rovers and this coming Friday they head to Ballybofey to play Finn Harps.

Derry boss Declan Devine says Longford will provide a tough test…