As part of Orange Cone Safety Zone Week Donegal County Council have joined forces with other local authorities across the country to highlight the dangers that exist on a daily basis at road work sites.

The local authority says each year there are hundreds of incidents at road work sites that put road workers lives at risk.

Drivers are being urged to slow down and obey set speed limits at such sites.

Brian O’Donnell Road Safety Officer with Donegal County Council says the message is simple: