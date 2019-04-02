Concern over ‘severe lack of supply of social housing in Donegal’

Serious concern has been raised over what’s been described as a severe lack of supply of social housing in Donegal while the waiting list continues to grow.

In a statement the local authority say that a variety of turnkey developments across the county are progressing while a programme of single house acquisitions are also continuing.

It’s understood that efforts are also being made to acquire more land for further developments.

However Cllr Gerry McMonagle says not enough progress is being made to cope with an ever increasing demand.

He thinks the Council could be doing more: