Stage set for feast of judo at Foyle Arena

The top judo players in Northern Ireland and a host of international talent will descend on the North West this weekend as the 2019 Northern Ireland Judo Open takes place in the Foyle Arena on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th April.

Over 500 competitors will share the Tatami at all age groups and levels from intermediate right up to elite standard and the doors are open for members of the public to come along and spectate on the day.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, encouraged people to take advantage of the opportunity of watching the top local and international talent in action at the event.

“We are delighted as a Council to be providing the host venue for the 2019 Northern Ireland Judo Open and to be welcoming the judo fraternity to our City and District,” he said.

“The hosting of the tournament adds to our growing reputation for hosting international level sports events and the hundreds of visitors to the city will provide a boost to our local hospitality sector.

“I’d like to wish all the competitors a safe and enjoyable tournament, it promises to be an action packed event with big throws, pins, submissions and action across the four mats in the Foyle Arena.”

There is a charge of only £2 entry fee for spectators each day, admission is free for coaches (with valid coaching card) and competitors.

The competition starts at 10am on both day.