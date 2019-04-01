More incentives needed for rural businesses – Gallagher

A Donegal County Councillor is calling for a major overhaul in the commercial rates collection system.

It comes as figures from Donegal County Council show the collection performance from businesses increased by a margin of 2% from 2017 to 2018.

The data also indicates that arrears are down by over 2 million euro.

However Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher believes that rural communities are lacking the incentive for start up businesses because the rates are the same but acknowledged the change needs to come from national level: