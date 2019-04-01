Minister urged to give funding injection to Home Help in Donegal

A Donegal Deputy is calling on the Minister for Health to allocate additional funding to the Home Care Service in County Donegal.

It comes as latest figures have revealed that there were 215 clients awaiting home help in the county as of the end of January.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue says there’s a situation escalating in Donegal whereby numerous clients have been approved homecare packages, but the staff and resources are unavailable to provide this.

He says the Minister must address this as a matter of urgency: