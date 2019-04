History will be made later this evening as the 2019 Donegal Snooker Championships gets underway at the North West Snooker Club in Letterkenny.

Mini Morris from Bundoran will become the first woman player to take to part in the championships.

She’s up against Shaun Bonner from Dungloe in the preliminary round.

The tournament will see 39 players taking part. All matches are best of five frames.