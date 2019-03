The town of Raphoe could be Ireland’s luckiest town.

It’s after the winning million euro Lotto Plus 1 ticket was sold in Barclay’s Newsagents.

The winning numbers were 8 11 16 18 20 46 and the bonus number was 40.

This win comes after two other lotto wins in the town already this year.

National Lottery Spokesperson Miriam Donohue says the winner is yet to come forward: