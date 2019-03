Ulster’s Heineken Champions Cup campaign ended in heartbreak on Saturday night at the Aviva Stadium losing 21-18 to Leinster.

The reign champions were pushed right to the wire in a highly intensive clash in Dublin.

A Ross Byrne penalty nine minutes from time sent Leinster to the semi finals.

They will play the winners of Racing 92 and Toulouse in the last four while Munster who best Edinburgh will play Saracens.